Beyoncé Continues To Serve Black Excellence

Fresh after Beyoncé showed up to her husband's star-studded pre-Grammys brunch, which brought together the likes of Diddy and Cassie, Mariah Carey, and Brooklyn Beckham inside One World Observatory at the top of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Lemonade singer continued to be the epitome of Black Excellence at the 2018 Grammy Awards — wearing all black.
The mother of three is nominated for Best Rap/Song Collaboration for "Family Feud," a song with and from her husband's 4:44 album, and attended the award show, opting to skip the red carpet. We didn't get a glance of Bey until at least an hour into the show when she was spotted sitting front row, her six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy sandwiched between her and Jay Z.
Advertisement
Beyoncé is wearing what appears to be an oversized-beret-style hat worn on top of cornrow braids, this season's It sunglasses by Alain Mikli — those skinny, Matrix-style frames — and a black velvet long gown with double splits and dramatic cut-outs over her shoulders, and long diamond earrings. While Jay Z is also wearing all black, Blue Ivy shone in all white and glittery shoes, making it a family affair as they wait to see if the rapper will take home any of the eight Grammy awards he's nominated for, including Album of the Year.
Last year, Queen Bey didn't walk the Grammys red carpet either. Instead, she appeared on stage in an ethereal golden gown by Peter Dundas, the former Roberto Cavalli creative director, giving us not just a first look at his namesake brand, but a performance ripe with strong references that celebrated both being a Black woman and motherhood.
As usual, Beyoncé has made it her brand for the world to “catch her fly, and her cocky fresh,” and this year's red carpet look did not disappoint. We're counting down to her uploading the look to Instagram in a series of three photos in three... two... one...
Advertisement