Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Is Dropping His Best Summer Beauty Tips

Sir John is the Michelangelo of the makeup world. An art school student who fell in love with the art after filling in for a MUA at a friend's catalogue shoot years ago, his natural talent landed him roles with MAC, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, and, most recently, L'Oréal Paris. Oh, and he's also the guy behind Beyoncé's face (insert squeal here).
Even though Sir John has seen (and done) it all, he says that the beauty industry still has a ways to go in terms of inclusiveness. "There are some makeup artists who aren't able to work with all ethnicities," he says. "If you go to a hospital, a doctor doesn't say 'Oh, I don't know if I can work with that type of body.'"
That's why the pro came to show us a few summer glam looks specifically for women of color. The best part is that these can be achieved in a few minutes — and with drugstore products. Take a look at Sir John's three creations ahead.