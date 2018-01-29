Is THIS Why Beyoncé Was Late To The Grammys?

The moment Blue Ivy and Jay-Z took their seats at the 2018 Grammy Awards, there was one question on every viewer's mind: Where in the hell is Queen Bey? (Okay that and, of course, OMG how cute is Blue's all-white ensemble?!) Beyoncé, who's nominated for Best Rap/Song Collaboration for "Family Feud," a song on her husband's 4:44 album, appeared to have skipped the red carpet entirely — and only showed up to the show with a few hours to spare. Because of course.