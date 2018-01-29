“I groomed and shaped Beyonce’s brows using Glossier Boy Brow in Brown. Her brows are super accentuated as she is wearing sunglasses throughout the ceremony, so I wanted them to look super strong. I kept with the Black Panther theme for her eyes and did a natural feline flick cat eye. I lined under the eye using a brown kohl eyeliner and used a fierce black inky liquid eyeliner on the top. To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try a new and exciting product from Glossier. Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend... We finished the look with a super strong magenta black lipstick. I used YSL Tatouage Couture Lipstain and it offset the soft fresh cheeks and eyes perfectly.”