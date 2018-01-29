It only took four short years for Glossier to become a household name for millennials everywhere and for your entire Instagram feed to be loaded with Glossier Girls. What, you ask, is a Glossier Girl? Well, we don't like to stereotype, but she's in her twenties, has the bright skin of an 11-year-old who has never heard of hormonal acne or under-eye bags, and wouldn't be caught dead in full-coverage matte foundation and liquid lipstick.
It's not news to anyone that the Grammys are one of the shows at which celebrities take big beauty risks — for shock value, fun, or to make an important statement. Most importantly, perhaps, it's also the show that Beyoncé is most likely to be at. And although it took a little longer to spot the Queen in the crowd tonight, once we did, we were stunned by her blonde braids, golden highlight, and bold purple lip. But we were even more shocked when we learned the products behind the makeup look were none other than Glossier.
A brand that boasts a "skin first, makeup second" motto is the last we'd suspect one of the biggest superstars in the world to choose for a highly-photographed night out. But according to her longtime makeup artist Sir John's Instagram, it's exactly what was used. “I wanted her skin to look flawless but not overdone so I used Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark and Deep. I then used Glossier Skin Tint in Rich to contour. I’m loving a coral blush at the moment as it really brightens up the complexion, I blended Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam then added Glossier Cloud Paint in Haze to the contoured areas for extra dimension. I finished complexion with L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow for a fresh natural look,” Sir John explained.
“I groomed and shaped Beyonce’s brows using Glossier Boy Brow in Brown. Her brows are super accentuated as she is wearing sunglasses throughout the ceremony, so I wanted them to look super strong. I kept with the Black Panther theme for her eyes and did a natural feline flick cat eye. I lined under the eye using a brown kohl eyeliner and used a fierce black inky liquid eyeliner on the top. To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try a new and exciting product from Glossier. Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend... We finished the look with a super strong magenta black lipstick. I used YSL Tatouage Couture Lipstain and it offset the soft fresh cheeks and eyes perfectly.”
Even better, Glossier was behind every single look leading up to the awards show for Bey, including the Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch yesterday in New York City. The brand recently posted a photo to its Instagram teasing a new product that she wore, along with the caption: "Beyoncé wears ___ in ___ (coming soon)✨?." The comments immediately exploded with speculation: It must be an eyeshadow, a glittery one no less. In fact, Refinery29 reported the launch almost a year ago. Now, it looks like the magical, soon-to-be sold-out formula is closer than we thought. Even better, it's Beyoncé-approved.
