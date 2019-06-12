10 Makeup Removers That Actually Take Off Waterproof Makeup

For all of the good things about summer, the season comes with its own set of hardships, too — and we're not talking about trying to avoid sunburns or keep our thighs from chafing (though that factors into the equation, too). The even bigger battle is the one against melting makeup, which is why we look to waterproof formulas that keep our makeup intact through everything from long beach days to just walking three blocks in 90-degree weather.
But as reliable as waterproof formulas can be, there is the harsh reality of getting them off. Tugging at your mascara with makeup wipe after makeup wipe is a wasteful shortcut to irritated skin, and washing your face at night only to wake up with raccoon eyes is just frustrating. You need a cleanser that will really get the job done — and luckily, there are products that work to wash away every bit of long-wear and even waterproof makeup.
From oil-based cleansers to eco-friendly towels, we rounded up the best waterproof makeup removers, ahead — so that you can live your best life in budge-proof makeup without ever having to rub your face off like you're scratching a lottery ticket.
Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser
Some makeup removers can leave the skin feeling stripped dry, but that's the last thing you need to worry about with cleansing balms. This one removes all traces of water-resistant formulas and even sunscreen from the skin, while leaving it nourished and soothed with fruit extracts and lightweight oils like marula seed.
Garnier Micellar Waterproof Makeup Removing Towelettes
Why have a big bottle of micellar water taking up space in your bathroom cabinet when you can have it in your makeup removal wipes instead? Micellar water works like a magnet to attract and wipe away dirt, oil, and makeup like magic; these do the same in wipe form.
Makeup Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth
If you want a more eco-friendly option, the classic Makeup Eraser promises to get the job done with nothing more than a reusable towel that can be used for up to three to five years. Just add warm water and wipe away your makeup with the soft cloth, which won't ever pull at the skin.
Smashbox It's A Wrap! Waterproof Makeup Remover
The last thing you need at the end of a long day is to fight to get your makeup off. That's why Smashbox created this heavy-duty liquid makeup remover that promises to sweep away any and all waterproof formulas just like that, so you can get to bed faster.
Almay Wipe It Never Happened Eye Makeup Remover Pads
These round, fragrance-free wipes remove eye makeup efficiently, yet gently. One pad gets the job done, and with 120 pads safely contained in a travel-friendly tub, you can basically toss it in your purse everywhere you go.
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Coconut Micellar Makeup Melter
Heavy on the coconut, with both coconut oil and water packed inside, this gel-like makeup remover melts away makeup in the gentlest way possible, so you can wash away waterproof mascara without irritating your eyes.
Glossier Milky Oil
If your skin is in need of some TLC, this formula heals and moisturizes sensitive areas with vitamins and root extracts. It also has the dual power of micellar water and a weightless oil to dissolve makeup without taking your skin's natural moisture with it.
BareMinerals Instant Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover
Oily skin types will love this soothing, cucumber-infused liquid eye makeup remover, which takes everything off without leaving any greasy residue behind.
Make Up For Ever Sens’Eyes - Waterproof Sensitive Eye Cleanser
If you have sensitive eyes, this creamy, ultra-gentle remover — which contains honey extract to leave skin super soft — is for you.
Klorane Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover With Soothing Cornflower
Rest in peace to all the eyelashes we've lost to makeup removal over the years. This formula, which is perfect for sensitive eyes, dissolves your makeup on contact without rubbing — a unique feature that resulted in the brand's clinical trials showing a 75% decrease in eyelash loss after two weeks of daily use.
