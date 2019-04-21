These Towels Remove Your Makeup & Help The Environment

After a long day, there's no greater thrill than going home, taking off your bra, opening up a bottle of wine, and washing your face — anything to remove every trace of the office and get closer to the comfort of your bed (or your nightly Netflix binge).
When it's time to take off our makeup, we typically take the easy way out and use a makeup wipe. It's so convenient — no cleanser, no water, no mess around the sink. And once you're done, you just toss it in the bin... but have you ever thought about what happens with that wipe once it's trashed?
Well, traditional cleansing wipes can pile up in landfills just like body wipes and ultimately harm the planet if they aren't sustainable or biodegradable. But what if you could take off your makeup and help the Earth? Enter: makeup cleansing towels.
These are just as soft as your favorite cotton towel, but their primary job is to remove makeup with or without cleanser (kind of like an old-school washcloth but better). Once it's dirty enough, you throw it in your laundry bag, wash, and repeat.
Just in time for Earth Day, we've rounded up the best makeup-removing towels, ahead.
