8 Biodegradable Makeup Wipes For Clean, Conscious Skin

We've all been there: After a super long day (or night), and we simply don't have it in us to make it to the sink to remove our makeup with a full & proper skin care routine. Enter face wipes — admittedly lazy, but still prudent — to the rescue.
However, much like plastic straws and flimsy, single-use shopping bags, conventional wipes have become a subject of scrutiny among the beauty community as we all try to infuse sustainable practices into our daily lives. After all, it doesn't seem super responsible to throw away a (sometimes individually packaged) single-use cloth for the sake of convenience alone nowadays.
Cleansing balms and oils can be a great alternative — just apply directly onto skin and rinse! — but if you're committed to the #wipelife, then fret not. Many brands nowadays are creating eco-friendly wipes fashioned from plant-based fibers or renewable materials, like bamboo. (Sadly, most premoistened wipes are still encased in plastic-based resealable pouches, but we're optimistic about seeing innovation in this space.) Best of all, they still remove every trace of foundation, waterproof mascara, and excess oil, just like traditional wipes. Ahead, eight brands that we're stocking up on for our gym bags and bedside tables.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.