The Editor-Approved Face Wipes That Get Us Through Long Flights & Lazy Nights

It's a familiar line from the most traditional of wedding vows: "For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer..." But who's to say you can only feel that committed about another human being, and not a beauty product that we can trust to love and to cherish, to care for us in sickness and in health? No, makeup-removing cleansing wipes can't live out a real-life love story with us — but they've definitely been there through the worst of it, the latest of nights and most moisture-zapping flights, or just when other cleansers can't get the job done alone.
That's why, when we asked the beauty team to name their favorites, we jumped at the chance to name our go-tos, from eco-friendly options that last for years to micellar formulas that are great for sensitive skin. Ahead, our very favorite face wipes — which we recommend for taking it all off while traveling, using as a pre-cleanse before the real cleanse, or just those post-happy hour evenings when the temptation to fall asleep on the couch with makeup on is all too real.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.