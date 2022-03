My Favorite Minimal White Sneakers Are Fully Recyclable

The NYC-based startup was founded in 2018 by Stuart Ahlum and Chloe Songer, two entrepreneurs with a passion for impactful design. In lieu of dropping a ton of styles, Thousand Fell launched with two timeless signature styles: A classic Lace Up and Slip On . (They have since added a third style, The Court , to their lineup.) The shoes' water- and stain-resistant faux leather upper is made from coconut, sugarcane, and palm but looks deceptively like the real thing. (A feat!) A cushioned insole made from recycled rubber yoga mats make for supportive wear, and the laces are made from recycled PET. The kicker? Instead of chucking your shoes in the trash if you're cleaning out your closet, Thousand Fell will take them back and either refurbish them and donate the upcycled pair to someone in need or ensure that the shoe's raw materials are reused, and you earn $20 off your next pair. ("When customers recycle their TF sneakers with us, we provide them with a $20 credit in the form of a one-time use code on thousandfell.com towards their next pair of TF sneakers," explains a Thousand Fell representative.)