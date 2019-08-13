Meghan Markle has a unique brand of influence. Case in point: Even items she wore two full years ago are a big deal and highly sought after. Consider her thumb ring, for example. We all started paying more attention to this particular piece of jewelry when the official Sussex Royal Instagram account — which I’d like to believe Megs is personally running herself — shared a few snaps from the couple’s 2017 trip to Botswana. They shared the images to commemorate World Elephant Day on Aug. 12, and in one photo, we see the Duchess of Sussex wearing a peculiar ring on her thumb while she’s cradling an elephant’s trunk.
As it turns out, there’s a special meaning behind the ring in question. Known as the “Hamsa Ring” from Turkish jewelry designer Kismet by Milka, the 14-carat rose gold ring features a tiny sapphire in the eye of the palm-shaped hamsa. In an ancient Middle Eastern culture, the hamsa is widely regarded as a symbol for good luck, happiness, and health. It is also a protective sign that can help ward off evil energy. Meghan was spotted wearing the same ring when she visited the Royal Variety Charity’s nursing home in 2018 during her pregnancy. You can see the ring below (on the second slide) featured on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
Without a doubt, the Duchess has had quite an eventful year. Not only did she just give birth in May, but she has been hard at work on her own charity project. She also guest-edited British Vogue, using the magazine to highlight women making change around the world. As if that wasn't already enough on her plate, she announced that she's designing a capsule collection of workwear, which will double as a philanthropic project: For each item bought, another will be donated to London charity Smart Works.
A fashion icon and a skilled multitasker? No wonder she’s our fave.
