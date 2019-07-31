Millions of fashion lovers closely follow Meghan Markle and her sartorial choices — so much so that an entire phenomenon known as the “Markle Sparkle” came into existence. What it means is basically, the minute the Duchess of Sussex is spotted wearing a specific item, it’s likely to be sold out by the next day. With that level of influence, it’s no wonder she’s stepping into the role of fashion designer.
According to Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan is launching a capsule collection of workwear that will be available for purchase later this year. She’ll be teaming up with several high street favorites like Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and Jigsaw. Fashion designer Misha Nonoo — who also happens to be one of Meghan’s close friends and the rumored matchmaker who arranged the first blind date between her and Prince Harry — will also be a collaborator on the project.
The duchess reportedly announced the news about the collection herself in the forthcoming September issue of British Vogue, which she also guest-edited.
“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan writes in the magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”
The collection will be sold on a “one-for-one basis,” so that for every item bought, one item will be donated to Smart Works, a London-based charity that provides professional clothing and coaching for unemployed women. The duchess has been a supporter of the organization since January.
No word yet on exactly when the collection will drop this year, but we’re betting that it will fly off shelves pretty quickly.
