Wearing suits in the summer seems like a recipe for disaster: stuffy, clammy, restricted? No thanks. But as the office calls for something more conservative, it's a fashion riddle I'm ready to solve. The trick is to go for lightweight materials – in this case, a duck egg blue linen. Paired with a contrasting neon top (I recently discovered young British designer Mia , who hand-makes punchy, ruched tops), this cool long-sleeved number is the perfect way to add my own spin on the classic two-piece. For those in more conservative working environments, replace the top with a printed blouse, add the heel du jour – the naked sandal – and you're good to go.