How am I tackling the conundrum of summer workwear this season? By flipping the conventional. Street style stars have been flooding our Instagram feeds with inspiration for the months ahead. Following the lead of Freja Wewer and Emili Sindlev, I'm thinking lightweight boxy suits, vivid florals and showstopping kitten heels, dispelling any notion that summer workwear can’t be playful.
Whether you work for a law firm or at a creative agency, we’re no longer settling for a drab black midi skirt and basic shirt. It’s all about quenching our thirst for vibrant hues, staying suited and booted while experimenting with mouthwatering accessories. Read on to see how I tackled summer workwear, from zingy brights to linen suits.
Neon Meets Pastel
Wearing suits in the summer seems like a recipe for disaster: stuffy, clammy, restricted? No thanks. But as the office calls for something more conservative, it's a fashion riddle I'm ready to solve. The trick is to go for lightweight materials – in this case, a duck egg blue linen. Paired with a contrasting neon top (I recently discovered young British designer Mia, who hand-makes punchy, ruched tops), this cool long-sleeved number is the perfect way to add my own spin on the classic two-piece. For those in more conservative working environments, replace the top with a printed blouse, add the heel du jour – the naked sandal – and you're good to go.
Power Suits Are Go
Carrie Bradshaw-inspired square-toe sandals are back and I couldn't be happier. As my toes gain a little more warm-weather freedom via this zesty Mango pair, I've added a knee-length leather skirt and classic white shirt for more corporate vibes. In keeping with my love of colour, though, I've paired with lime-hued pieces: this boxy jacket screams 'chair of the board' while the beaded bag feels bang on trend.
Florals Galore
Another day, another blazer, this time in blush pink. Florals for summer? Yes, please – it may be an obvious combo but this dress (which features cap sleeves and a calf-length hem) works perfectly for desk to date (or disco). The ballet flat is back, too, having been banished to the back of the wardrobe ever since its '00s heyday. Now, brands like Arket are offering contemporary versions, like this egg yolk yellow, cross-strap pair. Perfect for a comfy commute, right? Proof that your workwear wardrobe needn't mean black, white, grey and boring all year round.
