Another day, another blazer, this time in blush pink. Florals for summer? Yes, please – it may be an obvious combo but this dress (which features cap sleeves and a calf-length hem) works perfectly for desk to date (or disco). The ballet flat is back, too, having been banished to the back of the wardrobe ever since its '00s heyday. Now, brands like Arket are offering contemporary versions, like this egg yolk yellow, cross-strap pair. Perfect for a comfy commute, right? Proof that your workwear wardrobe needn't mean black, white, grey and boring all year round.