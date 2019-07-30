Story from Fashion

Meghan Markle Wore An Everlane Jumpsuit In British Vogue — & It’s Still Available

Landon Peoples, Mekita Rivas
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
If you weren't one of the people who searched "Meghan Markle" in 2016, casually making her the most Googled woman that year, then let us get you up to speed on the across-the-pond obsession. First and foremost, she's an actress (er, was: Markle's last gig saw her starring in Suits). Second, she founded The Tig, a lifestyle and culture website (that she's, sadly, since divested from). She was pretty popular on Instagram. Oh, and she's married to Prince Harry. Enter: the Duchess of Sussex. But don't get stuck there. Since she's added yet another layer of curiosity to her image, that means the paparazzi have taken notice — and we get more style moments to dissect from here on out.
After sifting through some of our favourite Markle looks, we noticed a common theme throughout her #OOTDs. While the actress may be the name on everyone's keyboards, she seems to know how to keep a low-profile when it comes to her wardrobe — and she nails just about every occasion, whether that be a talk show appearance or a work dinner with an array of no-fuss, get-the-job-done get-ups. Or, of course, her Royal Wedding day. Some favourites include V-neck summer dresses, a killer jumpsuit, and, perhaps a style tip she learned from her television gig, a power blazer. You'll see what we mean in the slideshow ahead.
1 of 20
The Duchess of Sussex recently stepped into the role of guest editor for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue. While fulfilling her editing duties behind the scenes, Meghan opted for a classic black jumpsuit by Everlane, which is still available online.
2 of 20
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
She stunned at The Lion King premiere in a sheer Jason Wu LBD.
3 of 20
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
A Carolina Herrera denim dress so good, she may just have to wear it twice.
4 of 20
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
It's a (Nonie) trench dress. Look it up.
5 of 20
Photo: Yui Mok/Getty Images.
More Brandon Maxwell, please!
6 of 20
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.
These monochrome looks are making us reconsider our accessories game...
7 of 20
Photo: Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Nothing like Stella McCartney for a post-nuptial fashion moment.
8 of 20
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Oh, that crisp newlywed button-up... er, that's a thing, right?
9 of 20
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Could the white of her Line the Label coat signal the palette of a fresh start — and a new royal wardrobe?
10 of 20
Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images.
Now, that is how you make a (talk show) entrance.
11 of 20
Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
A jumpsuit that's fit for work and play.
12 of 20
Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images.
Sitting comfortably in the Markle Pose, the actress flashes just the right amount of skin with the help of a high-waisted pencil skirt.
13 of 20
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
Oh my. What a lovely dress. Might that royal blue?
14 of 20
Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage.
We're pretty sure this isn't the only LBD in Markle's closet, but boy, is it a good one.
15 of 20
Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis/Getty Images.
The dress of all trades: it's short, shiny, has a deeper-than-deep V, and the utility of a nice pair of pockets.
16 of 20
Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic.
Not even Markle can resist taking a page out of fellow Brit Victoria Beckham's wide legged pants book.
17 of 20
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage.
Oh, this old thing?
18 of 20
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
In just the right amount of jacquard, Markle stuns in the perfect fall red.
19 of 20
Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage.
And when the occasion doesn't call for a dress, Markle's always got a stellar blazer on deck.
20 of 20
photographed by Amelia Alpaugh; appearance by Annie Georgia Greenberg; edited by Christopher Michael Beer; photographed by Jack Pearce and Kenny Wu; styled by Laura Pritchard.
