Meghan Markle Wore An Everlane Jumpsuit In British Vogue — & It’s Still Available

If you weren't one of the people who searched "Meghan Markle" in 2016, casually making her the most Googled woman that year , then let us get you up to speed on the across-the-pond obsession. First and foremost, she's an actress (er, was: Markle's last gig saw her starring in Suits). Second, she founded The Tig , a lifestyle and culture website (that she's, sadly, since divested from). She was pretty popular on Instagram . Oh, and she's married to Prince Harry. Enter: the Duchess of Sussex. But don't get stuck there. Since she's added yet another layer of curiosity to her image, that means the paparazzi have taken notice — and we get more style moments to dissect from here on out.