The Biggest Engagement Ring Trends For 2025 Are Far From Expected

For those who gravitate toward traditional bridal aesthetics, the task of choosing an engagement ring probably feels less daunting. (Classic solitaire diamond — check!) But if you’re undecided on what style best aligns with your personal taste, rest assured there’s never been a better time to be on the market for an engagement ring.
Bespoke designs, antique finds, and modern stones and silhouettes are all on offer thanks to the rise of independent jewelry designers and vintage marketplaces, making a diverse range of ring styles now widely accessible. “Screengrab any rings you like on Instagram, Pinterest, or any other visual platforms you use often, and save those photos as inspiration,” suggests Yi Collection founder Yi Guo, adding that, after a while, you’ll notice a pattern of what you like. From there, begin to take stock of what’s most important to you in an engagement ring.
“Do you want a standout solo stone? Are you intrigued by antique styles? Or maybe into a design that feels a bit more unique? Once you’ve nailed the general vibe of your ideal wedding ring, that can help you narrow in on what appeals to you specifically,” Stone and Strand founder Nadine Kahane says.
Then comes the fun part: Setting up an in-person appointment to try on several options. “Pieces can look very different on, so it’s great to be able to get an idea of what suits you,” designer Jessie Thomas says. If the idea of being involved in the choosing of your ring strips away the excitement, consider tapping your partner for help.
“I’m not opposed to going old-school and letting your partner pick,” says Starling founder Chelsey Bartrum, who had her husband choose her engagement ring. “I would have been way too indecisive and liked everything otherwise.” She does have a word of advice to steer them in the right direction: “Make sure they know a few jewelers you’re drawn to so the style matches you — that way, you’ll know they’re in good hands picking it out.”
Ahead, our jewelry experts share their predictions for the engagement ring trends that will shine brightly in 2025, from cuts and settings to metals and gemstones.
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Three Stones
While a standalone gemstone can make a beautiful statement, a multi-stone silhouette is equally striking. “Three-stone engagement rings are gaining in popularity, particularly those that have oversized diamonds and a mix of unique diamond shapes, like a cushion or oval center stone paired with half-moon or pear side stones,” Kahane says.
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Heirloom Cuts
Nostalgia continues to drive engagement ring trends, particularly when it comes to diamond cuts. “We’re seeing Asscher and cushion cut stones become more popular, as well as old mine cut stones,” Kahane says. “They feel more special as they’re one of a kind, and the antique stones each come with a unique backstory.” Even when these stones are cut new, she adds, they can still give an engagement ring more of an heirloom feel.
Bartrum notes that we’re also seeing lab-grown diamonds cut in these vintage-style facets. “I think their popularity will only increase with the more accessible price point,” she says.
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Wavy Bands
While the gemstone you select for your engagement ring undoubtedly has a major impact on the overall look and feel of your ring, don’t forget about the band’s role as well: Chunky gold bands have continued to rise in popularity, and Kahane points to wiggly shapes following a similar trajectory in 2025. “A ring with a slight curve or wave in the band has a sleek yet unique feel to it,” she says. “I love it for someone who likes to keep things simple.”
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Colorful Stones
Colorful, non-diamond gemstones have been on the engagement ring trend circuit for several seasons now, but it’s predicted to become even more dominant in 2025. “I’m very passionate about thinking outside the diamond box and getting a colored stone or birthstone engagement ring if that suits you better,” Bartrum says.
In terms of value, it can be a smarter choice, Guo argues: “Choosing a valuable colored gemstone as the center stone of an engagement ring is not only beautiful but can be a great investment as well. A five-carat Paraiba engagement ring I designed six years ago is probably worth nearly five times in value today!"
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Heavy Yellow Gold
For those with a penchant for yellow gold, 2025 will be your year, as “heavy yellow gold” really hits its stride. “Heavy yellow gold solitaire style rings are still going strong,” Thomas notes, pointing to chunky engagement rings stacked with a bold band. Kahane adds: “The more gold, the better.”
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Bezel Settings
If you live a very active lifestyle (or are a bit rough with your jewelry), Guo suggests a setting that protects the main stone, like a bezel. Thomas agrees: “I would say people are still most interested in the bezel and the half bezel or scallop as I call it — a slight twist on the classic.”
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Warm Diamonds
Bridging the gap between a diamond and a colorful gemstone, “warm diamonds” are one of Bartrum’s top trend predictions for 2025. They have a slight yellow tint (falling in the I-Z range of the diamond color scale) and are commonly referred to as "champagne diamonds."
2025 Engagement Ring Trend: Vintage Settings
For a reliably romantic effect, rings with vintage-inspired settings can transform the look of an engagement ring. “Classic prongs are always popular, but I think we’ll see versions of this with a vintage twist like the addition of a Georgian collet setting, or the use of a gemstone or old mine cut stone in a modern setting to add a more romantic feel to the ring,” Kahane says.
