These Chunky Rings Have Us Channeling Our Inner Real Housewife

We may not condone violence, but we do fully support watching The Real Housewives throw shade (and wine) at each other. For fans of the series — whether that be Beverly Hills, New York, Atlanta, Potomac, or the others — you’ve become accustomed to the flashy jewelry worn by the casts. At any given moment, they're decked out in flamboyant engagement rings or decadent cocktail rings.
For those who also oppose dainty jewelry in favor of more substantial pieces, you’re in luck because chunky jewelry is trending. So whether you're in the market for a dome ring, a big ol' band, a signet pinky ring, or a hefty gemstone, we’ve rounded up the best chunky rings that won't break the bank here.
