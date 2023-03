Why Pinky Rings Are The Ultimate Fashion Power Move

On screen, Emily in Paris ’ Sylvie Grateau sported pinky rings for the show’s third season, conveying not only their sartorial prowess, but their symbolic power associations. Let’s recap: In this season, Grateau — a marketing executive who helmed the Savoir Agency during the first two seasons of the show — is in the midst of reclaiming her career as she launches her own agency. It’s only natural then that Grateau — styled by costume designer Marylin Fitoussi — is seen wearing pinky rings throughout the season. Watching Grateau adorn herself in this accessory reminded me of watching Gossip Girl ’s Chuck Bass , who also famously wore this accessory. In an attempt to rid himself of his power and wealth after being shot in season 4, Bass takes off his monogrammed heirloom, hoping no one will be able to identify him. For Grateau, the reverse happens: When she wants to step into her own power, the character relies on her pinky rings to dress the part.