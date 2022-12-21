The Hate-To-Love Fashion Of Emily In Paris Is Not A Coincidence

We start the season with Emily deciding to stay in Paris, when her boss Sylvie opts to open her own agency. After two seasons of love-hate banter with each other, it seems Emily’s hard work and chipper optimism is not only earning her respect in the French marketing landscape, but actually rubbing off on Sylvie, and vice versa. “Little by little, [Emily] became what she is and it's a little bit of a new style now,” says Fitoussi of Emily’s fashion transition.