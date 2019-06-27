I'm 29 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To Buy An Apartment In Paris

12:50 p.m. — Over the course of the 40-minute bus ride, B and I chat about our plans for the next few days. This is our fourth trip to Paris together during our 3-year relationship, and while we don’t need an excuse to keep coming back, we are here to finalize the purchase of a two-bedroom apartment! I am still in disbelief that my francophile fantasy of having my own pied-à-terre is coming true. Here’s how it happened: I spent over a year looking at properties online, lusting after tiny, overpriced apartments. One search yielded a new-build in Puteaux, a suburb just west of Paris, with apartment plans that looked surprisingly affordable for my price range. I initially inquired about a studio apartment, something I could afford on my own, but after discussing the prospect over dinner, my boyfriend and I decided to go 50/50 on a two-bedroom, 1.5 bath unit. My half of the down-payment and fees was $65,000, nearly all of my liquidity, but it was worth it. To try and put it into words: between following author George Clason’s advice in The Richest Man in Babylon, adhering to no-spend days, and taking on side hustles, I fed every bit of savings to my proverbial piggy bank. The day I signed for the apartment was the day I smashed that piggy bank and went oui, oui, oui all the way to my new French home.