The Hate-To-Love Fashion Of Emily In Paris Is Not A Coincidence

But Fitoussi also cleverly hid this transition by using one of the most eccentric French brands in history, Schiaparelli , to dress both Sylvie and Camille, and setting up parallels between the Parisian characters and the late designer. “It made sense for me to use Schiaparelli because she was this very strong woman, very avant garde,” she says of Elsa Schiaparelli, the surrealist designer who founded the French house. “I wanted first that the French women [in the show] would be able to wear that.” In season 3, we see Camille, for example, wearing a black and white cropped blazer that features gold ears as placeholders for buttons, while Sylvie sports a black dress with gold chain straps and nipple covers, both uncharacteristically gaudy for the two women. For Fitoussi, it was also a chance to bring an American perspective into French style by collaborating with the brand’s current creative director Daniel Roseberry: “Daniel grew up in the United States, and still, [his work] captures [Elsa Schiaparelli’s] spirit and transcends what Elsa did.”