The inevitable stomach-in-your-throat, somersaulting feeling Emily must have felt as she hurtled toward the ground in her nightmare is one I can relate to IRL as a, like Emily, almost 30-year-old . It comes up whenever I think about next steps in my career (or God forbid, try to make a five-year-plan), grips my throat when I start thinking about getting back into dating after a recent breakup , completely terrorises me when I calculate the likelihood — and cost — of trying to freeze my eggs or working in time to you know, raise children, and causes panic when I attempt to define myself outside of my career (my main questions: Am I only interesting because of my job? Unclear. And do I have any interests outside of my job? Also, unclear). There’s something about the future and my sense of self that feels incredibly daunting and unsure right now.