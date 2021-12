We Need To Talk About That Topless Emily In Paris Scene

Just look at Emily’s reaction to Godard’s Jules et Jim later in the series. Friends tease her to consider the film’s “ménage à trois” in light of her love-tangle with Camille and Gabriel, but Emily prudishly dismisses it. Moi? Non. That’s only for French women, since they’re more free! But the funny thing is, when it comes to the freedom of equality, the Camilles of this world have just as much a way to go as the Emily’s. There’s not an ounce of indication towards this in the topless scene (or show, for that matter) quite simply because it paints Paris from an un-French, un-female and, well, unrealistic point of view. What baffles me most is that Emily in Paris is directed at a young, female audience: a large majority of whom are pushing for respect, recognition and real freedom on the social stage in 2021. So with all due respect, showing four topless women bathing together in a series that’s written around the success of marketing certainly isn’t going to add to their fight. Instead of being ignorant to the lack of freedom for women in France, perhaps writers should consider embedding their realities into season three. Just a thought for Emily’s next Savoir campaign.