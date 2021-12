Sexual Assault & Memory: Upending Common Narratives In Rape Culture

Scientific research which proves that memory is of value but procedure in handling the memory needs to be better also takes the responsibility off the survivor and places it on the institution. So often we ask women to prevent violence against themselves: don't go out at night, leave him sooner, remember better, more convincingly. If we don’t, we are to blame for what happens to us. Many people are rightly sceptical of adopting the blanket 'believe women' approach advocated by the #MeToo movement and there are good reasons for rigour when dealing with the criminality of sexual assault and rape. Case in point: Anthony Broadwater, who was wrongly convicted of raping the novelist Alice Sebold in 1982, has just had his conviction overturned after serving 16 years in prison. Nonetheless, Flowe and her colleagues’ work offers a vital rebalancing that removes victims from a negative starting point – where they are "a victim of their own mind manipulation" – and empowers them to be a credible source that could help expose an injustice.