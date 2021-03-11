She Just Wanted To Walk Home

It's standard to tell friends: "Text me when you get home." When someone confides that they are afraid, we say "We know", before trying to move on. But do we really know? Perhaps we overestimate what people really know – do we know why this happens? Why do so many women have these stories about men? Any given act of violence against women has infinite intimate details. We know it’s not 'all men' but how do we know which ones it is? We don’t know why they do it so, instead of trying to figure it out, we tell women to limit their lives in order to stay 'safe'.