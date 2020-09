Misogyny Becoming A Hate Crime Would Change Women’s Lives. Here’s How

And yet, misogyny is not technically a hate crime in this country, unless you live in a particular area. In 2016, Nottinghamshire Police became the first police force in the country to enable women and girls to report cases of abuse and harassment specifically as misogyny under their Misogyny Hate Crime policy . Since then, what they have found is serious and concerning. They have recorded incidents of stalking, groping, indecent assault and kidnapping as misogynistic hate crimes. They did not initially include domestic abuse as it was already a distinct criminal offence. However, at a briefing in parliament which took place before the coronavirus lockdown, those involved in the scheme said: "Our experience of delivering training to the police tells us that, even though domestic abuse is not included within the hate crime policy, officers are often able to recognise that misogyny is likely to be at the root of this too. Similarly, we are aware that misogyny hate crime can act as a bridge to women talking about (and recognising) other forms of violence against women."