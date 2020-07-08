Housing costs: £350 on rent, gas and electric, £40 on water, £80 on council tax and £15.99 on Wi-Fi (this is all my half, I wish I could get a flat for that price).

Debt: None.

Savings? I tend to put between £100 and £150 in my savings each month from my main pay packet, and then whatever I earn from security work.

All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £48. Spotify £9.99 (might cancel this for Amazon Music). Amazon Prime £3.99. Car insurance £51. Razor subscription £4.99. Contents insurance £4.50. Car loan (I pay my mum monthly for her old car as she had a midlife crisis and bought a Jag, and I needed a new car as I was doing a lot more mileage at the time).