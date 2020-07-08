Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 25, live in Kent and currently work two jobs, one in a wine shop and the other as a door supervisor. I’ve been doing both jobs during COVID-19, and usually put the money I earn from door supervising (which has turned into security guarding at a supermarket during COVID – where do all these people come from?!) into my savings.
I’m currently having a quarter life crisis and deliberating whether to do a PGCE to become a history teacher. I live with my now ex-partner (I had a Phillip Schofield moment where I basically realised that I’m gay, but we still had the tenancy agreement on the flat for a good six months and no break clause) and my cat. I will be moving back in with my parents in August as finding a flatmate at this time has been challenging."
Occupation: Sales assistant and door supervisor
Industry: Retail
Age: 25
Location: Kent
Salary: £17,750 from my day job.
Paycheque amount: £1,325 a month from my day job. Security shifts at the moment are minimum wage so £8.72 an hour, usually eight-hour shifts, which ends up at around £68 a week if I just do a Monday shift.
Number of housemates: One (my ex).
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £350 on rent, gas and electric, £40 on water, £80 on council tax and £15.99 on Wi-Fi (this is all my half, I wish I could get a flat for that price).
Debt: None.
Savings? I tend to put between £100 and £150 in my savings each month from my main pay packet, and then whatever I earn from security work.
All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £48. Spotify £9.99 (might cancel this for Amazon Music). Amazon Prime £3.99. Car insurance £51. Razor subscription £4.99. Contents insurance £4.50. Car loan (I pay my mum monthly for her old car as she had a midlife crisis and bought a Jag, and I needed a new car as I was doing a lot more mileage at the time).
