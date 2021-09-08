Lily Collins’ Ethereal Wedding Dress Is Fit For A Fairytale

While we were bingeing the latest season of Good Girls and baking bread, Lily Collins was sneaking off to the woods to get hitched in a stunning ceremony reminiscent of a Tolkien blockbuster.
The Emily in Paris star married her longtime partner, director Charlie McDowell, in a private ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, at a remote resort over the Labour Day holiday weekend.
Collins confirmed the news of her nuptials on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the pair from the wedding.
And the dress was truly a sight to behold. For her big day, the 32-year-old wore an elegant long-sleeved, high-neck lace gown by Ralph Lauren, while the groom looked dapper in a retro velvet tuxedo. What really gave the bridal look an ethereal edge was a hooded lace cape and cascading train in place of a traditional veil. It's one of the few bridal looks the designer house has created, with another famous one including Priyanka Chopra's sheer, embellished gown.
Advertisement
Her hair was swept back in an intricate chignon by hairstylist Gregory Russell, while her makeup consisted of bold eyes, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles.
In her initial post, the actress shared an image of the kissing couple against a rustic wooden altar, presumably moments after the ceremony.
"I've never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins captioned the post. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."
She followed the post with another scenic shot of the two sharing a sweet moment by a waterfall. "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start," she wrote.
Collins has been dating McDowell, 38, since 2019, with the pair getting engaged in September 2020 after McDowell proposed while on a hike in New Mexico.