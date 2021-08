Did The Pandemic Change Wedding Photography Forever?

Last year, Shelby Phillips , a queer artist and Manhattan-based photographer who specialises in weddings and equine portraiture, had 13 weddings postponed to 2021. Now, some of those are getting pushed back to 2022. Varanelli only photographed six of the 30 weddings that were originally on her books for 2020, and Anna-Rinna has been shooting about 20% of what she was shooting pre-pandemic. Margaret Wroblewski , a destination wedding and elopement photographer based in Washington, D.C., Oregon, and Colorado, lost 50% of her income and had to go on unemployment. Chicago-based photographer Julie Merica has had to decline more wedding gigs in the past year than ever before because the clients weren't planning to practice social distancing. It's been tough, but like so many others across industries, these photographers have adapted. They took on side-hustles, expanded their offerings to include family portrait and headshot sessions, and worked with some couples who have gone ahead with their weddings despite the pandemic. Wroblewski, who had switched to working full-time as a photographer in March of last year, immediately before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, especially, emphasises how difficult this time has been, but even she says there's been some beauty to come out of it. "I think there's also an upside to it," she shares. "As an artist, I think being in a situation like this brings out a lot of creativity in order to make the most of everything."