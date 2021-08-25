Did The Pandemic Change Wedding Photography Forever?

Though giving up big wedding gigs has been a blow to the business side of things, many of the photographers I spoke to say they have always preferred shooting smaller weddings, so artistically speaking, this move to more micro-weddings is a welcome one. "My style caters to smaller and more intimate ceremonies in general, so honestly, COVID is bringing me more and more weddings in my wheelhouse," Phillips shares. "This is not to say that 300+ person weddings aren't intimate and that I won't shoot them, but I think my style, which is very photojournalistic, attracts couples who are having smaller parties because they value intimacy over grandiosity." Wroblewski feels the same. "I love small weddings. I could shoot one every single day," she says. "Small weddings allow the bride and groom or the brides or the grooms to really focus on each other and their relationship. They can take the time and space to be with one another. Big weddings can be so hectic: Getting-ready pictures are from 10 a.m. to noon, and then they have this amount of time to do this, and then we have to go take family pictures. It can get a little too chaotic."