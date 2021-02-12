Did The Pandemic Change Wedding Photography Forever?

It seems like small weddings with intimate photos that are truly cherished will remain the norm at least for the upcoming wedding season, but it's not the only trend photographers are seeing as a result of the pandemic. "A lot more people are reaching out now about elopements for 2021, and I'm not mad about it!" says Varanelli. "I can't wait for those elopements because I know that they're going to be such adventurous ceremonies." According to her, COVID-19 has pushed a lot of couples to think outside the box when it comes to wedding planning, and she's thrilled to be given the opportunity to discover new ways to capture these intimate weddings. "We'll get to venture out to locations that wouldn't normally have been thought of as options pre-COVID," she says. "Ski slopes, out of state, mountain tops, backyard weddings, you name it! Clients are coming up with fresh, exciting ideas, and it's giving us photographers life!"