After The Pandemic, These Are Our Saving Goals For 2021

2020 has changed how many of us think about money. Even if you've been lucky enough not to have your income stream majorly disrupted by the pandemic, shifting priorities have dramatically changed the ways in which we spend and save.
Against the backdrop of yet another recession, rising unemployment and an ongoing furlough scheme, we wanted to find out what people's saving goals look like for the coming year. We asked our Money Diaries Facebook group to share their aims, no matter how small, to give us a picture of how priorities have changed and what is now achievable.
Whether you're saving to pay off your credit cards or to buy a flat, we hope this list gives you some inspiration and can help you on the way to reaching your goal.