And so, as one year of life with Boris Johnson in charge draws to a close, the case for women’s economic equality has never felt more urgent. His government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been nothing short of shambolic, with U-turn after U-turn on crucial issues such as whether or not to implement mass testing, whether or not we should be wearing face masks, whether or not private landlords should be able to evict renters, whether the furlough scheme would be extended and the extension of free school meals. But surely the only thing worse than making the wrong decision and changing your mind is doing nothing at all. Boris Johnson's government has completely failed to address the needs of Britain’s 34 million women – leaving young women in particular overlooked, ignored and forced to shoulder the repercussions of leaving the EU, something they overwhelmingly voted against – and they aren’t even sorry.