Low-Key Weddings Are In For 2021, According To Pinterest

Because coronavirus has made weddings even more difficult to organise this year, it's no surprise that many couples have decided to postpone theirs until 2021.
But when weddings do come back with a bang, will they be as lavish and expensive as we've come to expect? Or will couples use the "pandemic reset" to rework their wedding plans to save money and reduce the impact on the planet?
Well, don't be surprised if scaling back becomes the new splashing out. According to Pinterest's global predictions for 2021, low-key weddings are going to be majorly in next year.
"Say ‘I do’ to minimalist matrimony," the info-sharing platform predicts. "Couples will make their big day more laid back than ever – starting with smaller venues and no-frills elopements."
Pinterest makes this prediction based on search trends on the platform, so it's backed up with evidence. Searches for "simple wedding cakes" have doubled year-on-year, Pinterest says, while searches for "small back garden weddings" have increased by 160%.
Both of these search terms are trending especially strongly in the UK. Searches for "registry office wedding outfit" have also doubled year-on-year, suggesting that couples are planning ceremonies with slightly less formal dress codes. If you're looking for inspiration, check out our recent feature revealing what eight brides wore to their 2020 micro-weddings.
Other wedding trends in the US and Canada include "desert elopement" - the North American equivalent of a trip to Gretna Green, perhaps – and "wedding denim jacket bride". A quick search on Pinterest confirms that wearing a custom denim jacket over a wedding dress does indeed look very cool, whether you're planning on getting married in the desert or not.
Meanwhile, Spotify has recently revealed the UK's most popular wedding songs of the year, a list which includes classic bangers by Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars and John Legend.