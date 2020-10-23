The Pandemic Has Eased The Cultural Expectations On My Wedding

As a teenager I spent my summers in Beirut and the country’s preoccupation with weddings is something else. Forget less is more: Lebanese weddings are among the most anticipated events of the year and are renowned for being OTT, from the fairytale dress to the lavish displays of food and a never-ending guest list where even the most distant relatives are encouraged to attend. Lebanese designers, too, are most known for their bridal and eveningwear collections so it felt only right to pay tribute to this part of me. Pre-pandemic, I’d planned a dress fitting in a Beirut bridal boutique – before even deciding on a venue. Pakistani tradition similarly favours extravagant weddings, which are usually three-day affairs with hundreds of guests. I couldn’t shake off the feeling that if I opted for a smaller wedding, I was somehow diluting both parts of my heritage.