Engagement Rings For The Subtle Bride

When it comes to accessorizing, the idea of "go big or go home" has lost its allure. Dainty jewelry and those itsy-bitsy, wear-forever pieces that go well with everything are the new speed. We're firm believers that, since it's about to become your true everyday piece, your engagement ring has every right to fall into the same understated camp. We're seeing more designers branch out from big bling in favor of styles that appeal to more subtle tastes.
A tiny, solitaire diamond ring; a rose-gold heart band; an emerald stone with pavé white-diamond detail — these subtle sparklers are every bit as special as a their gargantuan, show-offy counterparts. Plus, you'll likely save precious pennies that can be put to better use, like throwing the wedding reception of your dreams or planning the ultimate honeymoon getaway (or paying off student loans or credit cards...). Ahead, feast your eyes upon delicate engagement rings perfect for an understated bride-to-be.