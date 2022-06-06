Thanks to stylists like The Hair Bros and Michelle Thompson, not to mention innovative salons like Blue Tit London, we've become obsessed with curtain bangs, side-swept fringes and even bold baby bangs. But as we enter summer, fringes are going through a refresh.
From the 'no commitment' fringe to bottleneck bangs, here are the hottest fringe styles invading London salons this summer.
