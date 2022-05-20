17 Fresh Haircut Trends For Summer, Predicted By London Stylists

From the 'bottleneck' bob to the 'invisible' cut, spring served up some serious hair trends. Layers overruled the blunt cut and stylists proved that mid-length hair is versatile, not boring. As we pivot to summer, stylists are dreaming up a clutch of even more Instagram-worthy looks.
The warmer weather is ushering in shorter styles, the '90s still have us in a chokehold and we're ditching polished cuts for those which are effortless and easy to air-dry. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Ahead, a team of London's most in-demand stylists reveal their top summer haircut trend predictions — and there's something for everyone.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.