13 Hot Fringe Styles (Which Aren't Curtain Bangs) Invading Top Salons

Jacqueline Kilikita
Fringes are no longer the preserve of children or booked in on a whim after a bad breakup. Post-pandemic, the hairstyle has become a serious trend in its own right.
Thanks to stylists like The Hair Bros and Michelle Thompson, not to mention innovative salons like Blue Tit London, we've become obsessed with curtain bangs, side-swept fringes and even bold baby bangs. But as we enter summer, fringes are going through a refresh.
From the 'no commitment' fringe to bottleneck bangs, here are the hottest fringe styles invading London salons this summer.

