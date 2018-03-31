The Friends Episode That Made Me Feel Better About Turning 30

Back in the present day at Rachel’s, she’s opening a card Chandler has bought for her which says 'Happy Birthday Grandma!' Rachel starts crying and says “To be a grandmother you have to be married and have children and I don’t have any of those things” and then goes to her room and slams the door. When she’s feeling better, she comes back to the table and starts planning for the future. She wants three kids, she says, “So I should probably have the first by the time I’m 35… So I don’t have to get pregnant until I’m 34… But I do want to be married for a year before I get pregnant… So I don’t have to get married until I’m 33… But I’ll need a year-and-a-half to plan the wedding, and I’d like to know the guy for a year and a half before we get engaged, which means I need to meet the guy by the time I’m 30…” Then she starts freaking out again, realising she’s already behind schedule and breaks up with Tag who protests “this is just because you’re turning 30”. “Yeah, it is”, Rachel answers, “But I think I’m past the point where I can just have fun.” When she re-joins her friends, she jokes, “If I only want two kids, can I keep him for another year?”