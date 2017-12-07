Being really honest? Not really. I just did my thing. I've always been aware that there’s been fuck-all women in the industry. And since I've had kids, the innate unfairness of being a woman has really struck me, because I have to take time off work for kids, and I love work, I’ve built up my career, and I'm self-employed, I'm the director of my own companies, but when you have a kid, you’re the one that has to physically have it. There was so much about being pregnant that I found inspiring and enlightening, but there was also a lot that I found confusing, because I've always been someone who has felt really free in being able to do my own thing and push forward, and there’s something about being pregnant that’s really fucking mindblowing because you realise that, no matter what you do or how far you go as a woman, your body is a baby-making machine and it takes over. It was quite shocking at the start because I was like, fuck, is this all I'm here for? Then you have to remember that you are still the person that you were before you had a baby and you are still someone who loves going out and playing music and doing radio shows and loving young new music, like grime. Just because you’re a mum, it doesn't make you an old soul, it doesn't make you live a certain way or be a certain way, you can still be everything you were before. So after I had a kid there was this period of ‘Oh it’s ok, I’m still me, thank god. I just had this baby and he's amazing and he can still grow up and be a happy kid and I can still do my thing.’