Award shows! We're still doing them in 2021, and on February 28, the Golden Globes will kick off the start of the season. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a bicoastal virtual event for the first time ever, there will likely be even more opportunity for famous faces and nominees to be incorporated into the show. Remember Jennifer Aniston with that fire hydrant at the Emmys ? And I have to wonder if we're getting a hazmat situation once again