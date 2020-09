Imagine Being The Emmys Intern Having To Hand Deliver Awards To Losers

At the beginning of the 2020 Emmys , host Jimmy Kimmel stressed the fact that 100 drivers would be racing around the world trying to ensure safe, socially distanced Emmy statue delivery to winners during the COVID-19 era. That sentence suggested each nominee had a corresponding driver at the ready just in case they won their respective category . ABC also hinted at this plan on Friday, confirming driving presenters would be wearing tuxedo hazmat suits designed by costumer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, Variety reported . In a pre-taped bit during the award show, comedian Jo Koy trained various Emmys “interns” in the intense art of speed racing to fulfill this Fast and the Furious-esque award show demand.