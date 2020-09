This Emmy Awards Hand Sanitizer Is Aggressively 2020

The statuette, which looks just like an Emmy but is also filled with hand sanitizer — a pandemic era staple that will has already come to serve as a symbol of an especially trying and germ-conscious year — has been making the rounds on social media after being posted to Getty Images in the lead-up tonight's event, which is being filmed inside a mostly-vacant Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the Huffington Post speculates it's likely just a fun prop, given the importance and often scarcity of hand sanitizer, we're sure the stars wouldn't mind if their own awards came with a little something extra that it's pretty much impossible to have enough of these days.