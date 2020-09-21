This Emmy Awards Hand Sanitizer Is Aggressively 2020

It's an understatement to say this year's Emmys look a little different. The event, which takes place tonight and marks the beginning of awards season, includes hazmat suits, a virtual red carpet, and some of the fanciest hand sanitizer we've ever seen. And the Twittersphere is, of course, loving it. After all, what's more relatable than the now-universal need to obsessively sanitize, even at one of the most glamorous Hollywood events of the year?
The statuette, which looks just like an Emmy but is also filled with hand sanitizer — a pandemic era staple that will has already come to serve as a symbol of an especially trying and germ-conscious year — has been making the rounds on social media after being posted to Getty Images in the lead-up tonight's event, which is being filmed inside a mostly-vacant Staples Center in Los Angeles. While the Huffington Post speculates it's likely just a fun prop, given the importance and often scarcity of hand sanitizer, we're sure the stars wouldn't mind if their own awards came with a little something extra that it's pretty much impossible to have enough of these days.
these #Emmys holding hand sanitizer are... brilliant?! pic.twitter.com/1DRHnanASg— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) September 20, 2020
The #Emmys hand sanitizer is absolute next level. pic.twitter.com/SCHgNtSzeT— ʟ✌🏼ʍ (@thyyms) September 20, 2020