This story was originally published on September 20, 2020.
Tonight marks the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, the first award show of its kind since the pandemic took hold. Sure, there were the MTV Video Music Awards, which were broadcast live from multiple rooftops around New York City last month and were a success, but it’s the Emmys that are television’s most anticipated event. That said, tonight’s semi-virtual event — which will include Jimmy Kimmel hosting in an empty theatre and videographers dispatched to the winners for acceptance speeches — will be marked “TBD” until the credits roll around 11pm EST. One thing we were worried about was the lack of an Emmys red carpet, which for many viewers, is more important than the show itself. But, as proven by the looks we’ve already seen, just because the night’s fashion won’t look as what we’ve grown accustomed to at the last 72 Emmys, doesn’t mean that it won’t prevail.
Instead, tonight’s nominees — including Zendaya for Euphoria; Issa Rae for Insecure; Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, and Jodie Comer for Killing Eve; Tracee Ellis Ross for black-ish; and more — will be (fingers crossed) greeted at home by camera crews upon their names being called. And if we’ve learned anything from their past trips down the Emmys red carpet, none of the above will settle for just okay looks for the occasion. Whether that means silky pajamas or couture gowns, only time will tell.
Ahead, find out what the stars of your favorite TV shows chose for the (very different) 2020 Emmys.