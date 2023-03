Prabal Gurung x JCPenney Collab Features Sequins & Puff Sleeves — & Is Under $100

Following collaborations with Etsy, American Girl , and Lane Bryant, Gurung says that bringing his clothes to JCPenney marks another chapter of his brand’s journey, especially when it comes to more inclusive sizing. (The collection ranges from XS to 3X.) While Gurung’s been championing diversity within the fashion industry for more than a decade, he feels there’s still a lot to be done, especially bringing fashion-forward, affordable, size-inclusive fashion to the mass market. “The change that we want to see in the industry is often at a snail pace,” he says. “I am hoping they [customers] understand that there are creatives who see them; it matters to me that people feel validated.”