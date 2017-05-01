American Girl dolls were the stuff of ‘90s kids dreams and the most fun way to get a history lesson. Today, our old favorites have been retired (we still love you, Felicity & Co.) and a new crop of adorable dolls has hit the market. Last week, American Girl debuted its very first Korean American doll and it’s another step in the right direction as the company strives to represent girls from all walks of life.
Suzie “Z” Yang (and her accessories, of course) became available on April 27. According to a press release from American Girl, here’s the scoop on Z:
“Z (short for Suzie) is a Korean American hailing from Seattle, and is the latest addition to American Girl's new series of contemporary characters and stories designed to speak to more girls' interests, backgrounds and experiences. Through Z, girls get to learn more about this creative young filmmaker who loves staying connected with friends and sharing a good story through her stop motion videos.”
If any of the young girls in your life are aspiring filmmakers, Z is the perfect addition to their doll collections. But, more importantly, this new addition to the American Girl family shows the company has continued its efforts to ensure that girls of all ethnic backgrounds can own a doll that reflects their heritage.
"The one thing we've heard loud and clear is a desire for more—specifically more characters and stories from today—with more experiences, more diversity and more interests," American Girl spokesperson Julie Parks told NBC News in February.
Although there’s always room for improvement, American Girl deserves major credit for stepping up their diversity in a variety of ways. For example, sick and disabled children are now represented as well — dolls can be customized with items such as a wheelchair, hearing aids, and a diabetic care kit.
Addy Walker, American Girl’s first African American doll, was introduced in 1993. In the years since, Mexican American and Native American dolls have been added to the line.
