So what can be done? "I think that’s not only down to us as models, I think it’s also down to our allies," says Tassew. "The decision-makers, casting directors, those that decide who features on certain campaigns or who goes on press trips. It’s about representation and the model feeling like she’s going somewhere. When the work isn’t coming in, that can take such a hit on your mental health. You start to blame yourself." Ohenlen suggests: "Speaking about it definitely helps but also holding mini talks and conferences where black models come together would be a good start, so we all feel like we aren’t alone. It would be good to know there can be changes made and make more opportunities for black models. I know a lot of black creatives that feel as though there isn’t room for us to grow and develop." Hurley agrees: "I’m looking to do more talks and videos so people can get an insight into what goes on, so hopefully this can happen in the future. I feel like lots of models are relieved an agency like Choco Models exists because of what’s been happening in the industry."