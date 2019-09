This season, Gurung originally had plans to mark his 10th anniversary at New York Fashion Week with a show at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. It would have been the first fashion show at the newly opened venue, which has courted all sorts of controversy since its opening in March 2019. But in August, news broke that Stephen Ross — the businessman behind the real estate company that developed Hudson Yards — was planning to host a fundraiser for President Trump in the Hamptons.