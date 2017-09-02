Why Prabal Gurung Is A Socially Minded Designer

While Gurung certainly has a lot to say about the opportunities in fashion and is also cautious about the future of retail at large (“When I started in 2008 it was a similar vibe, department stores are so down.”) he often reminds himself of why he gave this industry a shot in the first place. “I’m still that guy who turned the pages of Vogue or saw my mom’s Dior lipstick or YSL perfume and was mesmerized by it. I wanted to be part of it,” he recalls. “Fashion has given me the platform to really make an impact, but I’m also that person who, when I’m on the subway or in a taxi or in a car and I see a normal girl wearing one of my pieces, I want to stop them and say thank you.”