Prabal Gurung & Lane Bryant Are Back At It

After their last collaboration practically flew off the shelves, designer Prabal Gurung and retailer Lane Bryant are back with the second installment of their partnership. For fall, the teams have concocted a cozy, classic line-up of chunky knits, statement coats, and patterned skirts — but that's not all. The collection includes the long forgotten essentials of curve lines: an edited assortment of wardrobe staples. While it's easy to see how wearable the pieces are, thanks in part to the posing talents of model Candice Huffine, it's safe to say you'll be wearing them all beyond next season.
Inspired by the aesthetics of Parisian women, Gurung listened to his romantic side when it came to figuring out what the Lane Bryant woman wants — and did the whole 'French girl' thing right. "My fall collection with Lane Bryant is inspired by the creative spirit and romance of Paris. This collection is our ode to you, our muse, as we celebrate self-assurance, and the glamour and sensuality that comes with it," the designer said in an official press release. "I wanted to offer designer pieces at an accessible price point that all women could feel good in and Lane Bryant gave me full creative freedom to bring this vision to fruition."
And Gurung's longtime support of women of different backgrounds and sizes hasn't gone unnoticed. For several seasons now, the Singaporean designer has included curve models in his shows, including Huffine, and Ashley Graham. And he isn't afraid to get political either. Earlier this year, Gurung told Refinery29 that we can't look at beauty in a myopic way, and that "diversity everywhere should become the norm, and it’s not just about plus-size, it’s about trans models, it’s about everything."
His vision for Lane Bryant, by the way, is pretty affordable, too. The collection comes in sizes 14 to 28, with a price range between $38 to $278, and will be available in Lane Bryant stores and online on September 25.