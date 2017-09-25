Prabal Gurung & Lane Bryant Are Back At It

Inspired by the aesthetics of Parisian women, Gurung listened to his romantic side when it came to figuring out what the Lane Bryant woman wants — and did the whole 'French girl' thing right. "My fall collection with Lane Bryant is inspired by the creative spirit and romance of Paris. This collection is our ode to you, our muse, as we celebrate self-assurance, and the glamour and sensuality that comes with it," the designer said in an official press release. "I wanted to offer designer pieces at an accessible price point that all women could feel good in and Lane Bryant gave me full creative freedom to bring this vision to fruition."