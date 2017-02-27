Technically, it's still winter. But if you think about it, bare leg and exposed neck season isn't that far off. Actually, it's so close that spring collections are starting to hit stores. While the thought of updating your wardrobe might be exciting for some, let's be real — not all women have fashion-forward styles available to them. Between the overload of predictable basics and the general lack of on-trend, high-end designer offerings, it's easy to feel excluded if you're over a size 14.
Enter: Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant, the plus brand's latest (and, well, maybe greatest) designer collaboration, which finally drops today. Inspired by women who feel confident about their bodies and approach style with a unique POV, the designer-retailer dream team has created an 18-piece collection of elevated silhouettes — think super-feminine skirts, work-to-weekend dresses, and classic outerwear — that incorporate Gurung's signature bold prints and fabric quality. So don't let the (non-designer) price tags fool you: This collection is legit.
Ready to take your spring look to a 10? Click on to shop the fresh line in full.