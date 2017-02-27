Technically, it's still winter. But if you think about it, bare leg and exposed neck season isn't that far off. Actually, it's so close that spring collections are starting to hit stores. While the thought of updating your wardrobe might be exciting for some, let's be real — not all women have fashion-forward styles available to them. Between the overload of predictable basics and the general lack of on-trend, high-end designer offerings, it's easy to feel excluded if you're over a size 14.