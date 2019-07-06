Sophie Turner Gave Us Our First Look At Her Wedding Band In An Insta Story

Right now, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are on their honeymoon and, naturally, Turner has been less than active online. On Friday, though, she couldn’t help but share a quick Instagram story congratulating the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team — and giving us the first glimpse of her stunning diamond-encrusted wedding ring.
Turner’s been wearing the band below her engagement ring, which she previously posted on Instagram. While the engagement ring features two thin bands joined together by a pear-shaped diamond, her wedding ring is just a little more simple: the thin band is laced with sparkling diamonds, matching the stone on her engagement ring.
No word yet on the designer, but it’s safe to say this ring cost a bit more than the candy one Turner donned at her first wedding to Jonas back in May. The Ring Pop was certainly fitting for the pair’s surprise Las Vegas ceremony, but Turner’s new jewelry, equal parts opulent and classic, signifies that this wedding was the real deal — and that the couple’s relationship isn’t all goofiness and spontaneity. The ring also matches Turner’s elegant, long-sleeved Louis Vuitton wedding gown, custom-designed for the bride by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.
In her video, Turner got so passionate that she started gesticulating with her left hand, giving us the perfect view of her ring. This is one of the first glimpses we’ve gotten of Turner since her very private second wedding to Jonas in Southern France, but let’s hope she shares more honeymoon content soon — knowing these two, they’re having the most Insta-worthy trip imaginable.
